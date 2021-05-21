Western Washington relocates card office, plans move to mobile credentials

Western Washington University is revamping its campus card office services, moving issuance operations to a more central hub in the university’s Student Business Office, as well as implementing mobile credentials for students and staff.

As part of the move, the Western Card Office will be able to expand its scope in the coming months and implement a new card production program that includes a mobile credential. Card services provided by the office will remain the same in the short term; including the issuance of Western Cards, badges and name tags for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

According to a university release, the transition of card office location and oversight has been years in the making.

Moving the Western Card onto student mobile devices has been a core part of the transition. The move to mobile credentials will enable students and staff to tap their device at many of the same locations that the plastic Western Card is currently used.

WWU plans to enable mobile credentials for use in dining halls, entering the campus rec centers, check books out from Western Libraries, riding WTA buses and more. The university will still issue and recognize the plastic Western Card, maintaining card function in the same capacity that it currently does.

Phase one of mobile credential implementation will support all current Western Card functions. According to university officials, phases two and beyond have ambitions to expand credential capabilities to include declining balance accounts, additional building access, time and attendance tracking and more.

The mobile credential provider for WWU is yet to be named. The university will be holding meetings with vendors to view proposals and demonstrations, with details of vendors, FAQ’s and more to be posted on the Western Card Office website.