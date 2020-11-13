Western Michigan to allow housing contract cancellations penalty free

Western Michigan University will allow students enrolled exclusively in online classes the opportunity for penalty-free housing contract cancellations next semester. With the fall semester quickly coming to a close, sights are now turning to the spring and accounting for what the coronavirus may bring.

As reported by WMU’s student publication, The Western Herald, eligible students can cancel their housing contract without penalty for a full semester’s value if completed by 5:00 p.m. on December 18. Students must be signed up for all online classes at the time of cancellation.

The spring 2020 semester brought with it some complicated and stressful scenarios as it pertains to on-campus housing and student reimbursements. It seems that WMU is keen to get out in front of the trend this year.

Students that apply to cancel housing contracts will have a housing and dining credit applied to their student account. If there are outstanding fines on a student’s account, the credit will first be applied to the outstanding fines, with the remaining credit then applied to the student’s account.

Western Michigan has also stated that all spring classes will move to a virtual format following the end of spring break on April 2. After spring break, students can opt to return to their dorms until the end of the semester, or remain at home for virtual learning.

WMU students applying for the housing credit after spring break must: