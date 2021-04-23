Wayne State to load $10 on student accounts for proof of COVID vaccine

Detroit’s Wayne State University is hoping to entice more of its students to get a COVID-19 vaccine by offering to load money to student campus card accounts. The “Warrior vaccine initiative” will offer students $10 added to their campus card account in return for proof of vaccination.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the offer is only valid for students who upload proof of vaccination by May 7. All students who successfully complete the form in time will receive $10 added to their student account. The proof has to show students have had at least their first shot, if they are receiving a two-dose vaccination.

The money added to the student accounts can be used right away for things like mobile orders on Grubhub, or can saved and carried over to be used on campus next fall. Vaccinations can take place through the university’s campus health center or anywhere else, with proof of vaccination forms being offered through the Wayne State website.

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson outlined the initiative in an email to students, stating in part:

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 numbers in Michigan are currently at an unacceptably high level. The best way to ensure a return to campus in September is to get a vaccination if you haven’t yet done so.”

“To further encourage you to take this critical step, we are providing an extra incentive — although the best incentive is your good health. In addition to getting vaccinated, please continue to take the appropriate precautions to ensure the health and safety of yourselves, our campus and the community. Thank you for doing your part to help keep our campus Warrior Strong.”

Wayne State also announced last month that it plans to return to a largely normal on-campus population this fall. Wayne State joins a number of other Michigan universities and colleges that have made similar announcements, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Oakland University.