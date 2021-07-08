Washington State reveals “mini” meal plan for faculty, staff, and off-campus students

Washington State University has announced a new Mini Meal Plan designed for faculty, staff, and off campus students and those living in university apartments. The new plan offers the same access to on campus dining as a standard meal plan, but carries a smaller price tag and discounts on purchases.

The Mini Meal Plan is nonrefundable and costs $250, and is comprised of a base cost of $50 and comes with $200 in Dining Dollars. Unlike with Washington State’s residential dining plan, additional Dining Dollars beyond the initial $200 cannot be added to a Mini Meal Plan. However, multiple mini plans may be purchased in a year.

Purchases made via the Mini Plan include special offers at campus locations. Discounts are applied at the time of purchase, with 25% discounts applied at campus dining centers and 5% discounts applied at participating retail dining locations, like Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Students with a standard, residential meal plan who are planning to leave the residence halls after the academic year ends can elect to roll over unused meal plan dollars to a Mini Meal Plan for the following academic year and effectively preserve those funds. Students need to purchase a Mini Plan prior to the tenth day of fall classes in order for leftover dining dollars to automatically be added to a Mini Meal Plan.

Mini Meal Plans can be purchased and used anytime during the eligible year, beginning the week after spring commencement and ending the week of the following spring commencement. All Mini plans expire at the end of the eligible academic year, and any leftover Dining Dollars at the end of the eligible academic year will not roll over to the following fall.