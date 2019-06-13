Washington State prints crisis hotlines on student IDs

Washington State University’s CougarCard will now be printed with new student health and wellness information in the form of crisis hotlines. The information will be printed on the backs of all newly issued student IDs starting this summer.

According to a university release, the contact information for emergency and crisis services will now be printed on the backs every student, faculty and staff ID card. Washington State was already in the process of determining the card issuance changes necessary to provide the information on student IDs when lawmakers earlier this year mandated that all Washington universities print hotlines on campus cards beginning Fall 2019.

“I’m thankful that with all the moving parts and all the people we worked with, that it’s getting done,” says Tyler Parchem, former vice president for the Associated Students of Washington State University. “I hope that this is also a catalyst for future leaders and other students to continue to make universities safer and more accessible for all students.”

The project was a joint effort between the university and the Associated Students, which began pushing for the update after learning other universities had begun including student resource hotlines on campus cards. Incoming students participating in this summer’s orientation sessions will be the first class to receive the newly updated cards.

The initiative includes the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, as well as contact information for student wellness services unique to each of WSU’s campuses. CougarCards issued at Washington State’s Pullman campus, for example, will include contact information for CAPS After-Hours Crisis Line, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Safe Ride Pullman, the Crisis Text Line and WSU Pullman Police.