Video: Touchnet’s card system at Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines has a strong relationship with card system vendor, Touchnet, with the pair collaborating to deliver a fully featured card transaction system for Mines students. To shed some light on the card system in place at Colorado School of Mines, Bob Mask, Director of Campus Card Services, delves into some of the details.

In this video, Mask details the institution’s work with Touchnet including customer service capabilities, ongoing refinements to the card transaction environment, as well as hints at future plans around event tracking for attendance, engagement, and more.