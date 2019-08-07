Video: Touchnet, U. of Houston create multi-faceted campus card environment

Together with card system vendor, Touchnet, the University of Houston has created an advanced card transaction environment for its students and campus community. In this video, hear about the full range of capabilities at Houston including campus safety and security, transactions, and future additions for the Cougar Card Office.

Hear first from Deborah Davis, Director of the Cougar Card Office at the University of Houston, as she details the university’s credential technology and a recent transition to DESFire EV1. Davis also details Houston’s card system capabilities, and discusses future plans to move to mobile for the Cougar Card.

Also hear from Esmeralda Valdez, Executive Director of University Services at Houston, as she delves into the benefits of the Cougar Card Office’s partnership with Touchnet. Valdez explains how Touchnet has helped Houston to accomplish its transaction system goals, and transition card technologies. Hear how Touchnet and the University of Houston have collaborated to plot a card transaction system that meets student needs both today and going forward.