Video spotlight: Touchnet OneCard VIP campus offering

Touchnet sales engineer, Dave Falldien, provides a detailed rundown of the Touchnet OneCard VIP solution and how it supports the full range of on-campus student transactions. In the video hear about the environments that a university can leverage OneCard VIP to create and manage their own events, deploy portable POS readers for cashless purchases, as well as support student photo upload.

OneCard VIP is Touchnet’s all-encompassing transaction system for colleges and universities. From student ID verification and library access, to parking validation and purchases, OneCard underpins the gamut of transactions on campus.

Event tracking is just one of the services that OneCard VIP supports on campus, but as Falldien explains it’s an important utility for both the campus and its students. In this video, you’ll get a good look at the OneCard VIP interface, how it’s used for event tracking, and see a demo of the solution as it would work in a real-world application.

Falldien also offers a case study from a university that was able to use event tracking through OneCard VIP to streamline a campus laser tag event that had previously experienced scheduling issues without a tracking solution in place.

In addition to event access, Falldien also demoes the company’s portable POS reader that enables cashless and contactless payment transactions across campus. Ideal for renting out to university clubs and student groups, the reader on show helps to bridge the cashless payment gap that can often happen with on-campus purchases.

Another utility built into OneCard VIP is student photo upload. Watch as Falldien explains this service, how it can save the card office and students headaches at the time of card issuance, and offers a demo.