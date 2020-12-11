Video Spotlight: TouchNet explores options for contactless campus dining

TouchNet’s Micah Tremain discusses measures and solutions that universities can deploy to move to a more contactless campus dining environment in this video presentation. Contactless solutions have taken on new importance this past year, and with new protocols and guidelines being implemented to limit physical contact between students, the solutions outlined in this video will be great additions.

Tremain, Manager, Product Management at TouchNet, covers key solutions for campus dining including mobile ordering, virtual queuing, and cashless payments. The goal is to identify steps that universities can leverage now to help keep in line with social distancing and other health and safety protocols. To view the video, click the image atop this page or the following link: contactless campus dining.

For more on TouchNet’s suite of contactless solutions, visit the company’s website.