Video spotlight: Purdue’s move to contactless

The move to contactless cards is one of the most important decisions facing campus card offices today. In this video spotlight, learn how Purdue University improved its student experience by issuing contactless student ID cards that underpin all aspects of life on campus.

The PUID provides access to the campus rec center, academic buildings, libraries, transportation, dining halls, residence halls, laundry, and BoilerExpress debit account. Through a partnership with card system vendor, Blackboard Transact, Purdue has forged a campus card program that’s now more scalable and better prepared for other advanced identification technologies down the line.