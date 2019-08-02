Video Spotlight: Card issuance solutions from HID Global

HID Global’s Nils Wahlander gives a detailed rundown of the company’s card issuance solutions. Hear first about HID Fargo Connect, the company’s web-based card personalization solution, and then see a demo of the Fargo HDP6600 retransfer printer.

HID Fargo Connect offers campuses the full range of card personalization options all from a web-based platform. Updates to the the latest version of HID Fargo Connect have eliminated the need for locally installed software, implemented convenient systemwide maintenance diagnostics from a central location, and added secure remote card issuance capabilities for satellite campus locations.

Then, see a hands-on demo of the Fargo HDP6600 retransfer printer. The hallmark feature of this printer, as Wahlander explains, is the printer’s incredibly fast throughput capabilities. The HDP6600 registers retransfer print times nearly as quick as direct to card printers.