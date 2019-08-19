Video Spotlight: Allegion primed for more mobile access on campus

As with the industry-level discussions over the course of this year, the theme is mobile for Allegion as well. In this video feature, hear from Jeff Koziol, business development manager, campus software partner at Allegion, as he discusses the trends in the campus card transaction market.

Specifically, Koziol delves into the details of mobile access control, the technologies that underpin them, as well as discusses how Allegion as a physical access solutions provider, fits into that landscape.

Koziol covers the two primary technologies underpinning mobile access in the campus market, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and NFC. He then discusses Allegion’s wireless lock solutions and when it makes sense for a campus to install wireless or Wi-Fi locks, and when to go with traditional wired locks.

Hear also about Allegion’s role in working with Mercer university on the campus’ Transact Mobile Credential launch for Apple devices.

Finally, Koziol offers some prescriptions for campuses angling for a move to more advanced, secure credential technologies. Hear how universities can move toward open standard card technologies, and non-proprietary solutions.