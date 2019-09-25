Video: How Transact Mobile Credential works and how to deploy

Transact VP of New Market Development, Jeff Staples, talks about the Transact Mobile Credential and how campuses can begin to prepare for a deployment on their campus. Then hear from Transact Sr. Director of Product Strategy, Kent Pawlak, as he explains a bit of what’s happening behind the scenes that makes Mobile Credential work so seamlessly.

After first hitting campuses in October of last year, the Transact Mobile Credential has seen steady growth and adoption on campuses of all sizes. Transact’s Jeff Staples discusses this trend and what campuses can can do to begin the migration path to a mobile credential on student Apple devices including iPhone and Watch.

At a more granular level, Transact’s Kent Pawlak talks about some of the technology underpinning Mobile Credential. See a demo of Transact Mobile Credential in action, as well as a brief discussion about the key moment when mobile device meets reader.