Video: Hands-on with Entrust Datacard’s retransfer, direct-to-card printers

Entrust Datacard’s Dan Sanden gives a hands-on demonstration of the differences between retransfer and direct-to-card printing. See the company’s SD460 direct-to-card offering, the flagship CR805 retransfer printer, and the customization options that campuses can add to both machines to achieve the perfect card aesthetic.

In the video, learn about the key differences between both printing methods and key factors your card office should consider when making the decision between retransfer and direct-to-card printing. Sanden also discusses how campuses can add laminates for increased durability, as well as opt for a tactile die that heat presses a custom seal into the card’s laminate for an added visual security and branding element.