Video: In depth with Entrust Datacard’s TruCredential card issuance software

Entrust Datacard’s Dan Sanden delves into detail about TruCredenial, the company’s browser-based card issuance software, and how it can help campuses bust up long lines and distribute ID card issuance in a flexible manner.

In the video Sanden describes how the browser-based approach of TruCredential enables campus card offices to issue student credentials anytime, anywhere. The software helps card offices to design and issue new ID cards quickly with intuitive, drag-and-drop design templates and workflows, and offers a wide array of customization options.

See the issuance process in action as Sanden provides a step-by-step walkthrough using an off the shelf tablet to support photo capture and student information acquisition. Finally with finished product in hand, hear about the benefits of true over the edge card printing and card durability that’s achieved using retransfer printing techniques.