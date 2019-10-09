featured
partners

You are here:

  • Home
  • Video: ColorID on the importance of physical identity access management

Video: ColorID on the importance of physical identity access management

09 October, 2019

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Card Issuance, Privilege Control

ColorID’s David Stallsmith highlights an oft-forgotten process in the university space: physical identity access management. ColorID has delivered HID SAFE to a number of universities in recent times, reflecting a demand for identity management offerings in a vertical short on options.

In the video Stallsmith explains some of the common challenges that university card offices face with regards to identity access management, many of which typically don’t fall under the card office’s purview.

Seeking to provide a solution to this identity access management demand, ColorID has worked with a number of universities to implement HID SAFE, formerly Quantum Secure. As Stallsmith explains in detail, HID SAFE effectively acts as the go-between for student information systems and credentials, and the many departments or use cases on campus that require access to student identity to conduct transactions.


Related news:

ColorID welcomes back Stallsmith... ColorID to host Identity Summit at ... ColorID discusses how open-source s...

Tags: ,

recommend to friends

Comments are closed.

Close

Enter the site

Login

Password

Remember me

Forgot password?

Login
Skip to toolbar