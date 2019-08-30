Video: Assa Abloy’s suite of access control solutions for higher education

Assa Abloy’s Jim Primovic discusses the notable access control trends in higher education and then gives a detailed rundown of the company’s suite of Wi-Fi, wired and Aperio locksets.

Primovic first highlights some of the significant trends to sweep the college and university space over the past year, and what to expect from them going forward. Specifically, Primovic highlights the arrival of mobile credentials and the need for campuses to be prepared for the changes associated with the new technology. Another trend highlighted by Primovic is that universities are devoting more attention to access control measures in academic building environments like classrooms, libraries, lecture halls and labs.

One of the bigger discussions that Assa Abloy has with its customers is that of wired vs. wireless locks. It’s a conversation that has different resolutions for different campuses based on the deployment environment, and Primovic sheds some light on the subject. Hear which environments are best suited to traditional wired locks, or a wireless solution, be it Wi-Fi or the company’s Aperio solution suite.

Finally, get a hands-on look at some of the locksets on offer from Assa Abloy, as Primovic discusses the key features and ideal deployment environments.