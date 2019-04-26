featured
VCU hosts meal swipe only food truck event

University dining services gets creative with special events

26 April, 2019

By: Andrew Hudson

Virginia Commonwealth University has been actively engaged with food trucks on its campus for some time now, and the university recently hosted the second installment of its flagship food truck event.

VCUDine’s Food Truck Festival took place earlier this week, and was open exclusively to students with a university meal plan. The event cost students two meal swipes from their board plan in exchange for access to the festival and an entree from the food truck of the student’s choosing.

The event was hosted on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus starting at 4:00 p.m., with long lines reportedly lasting until the festival ended at 9:00 p.m. In total, seven food trucks were in attendance, with large open areas made available for students to enjoy the festival activities, including photo booths, prize drawings and giant inflatable games.

The festival is organized and put on by VCU Dining Services with sponsorship from Pepsi. A “swipe-only” event, the festival is open exclusively to students with a dining plan, and only board plan swipes are accepted as payment tender, no cash or credit card payments are accepted.

VCU Dining Services will also has plans to host other special food truck events on campus including another swipe-only event, “Rib Night,” and a “Midnight Breakfast” event.

The idea behind the event is to offer students a change of pace from the standard fare offered by VCU dining halls, and utilize meal swipes to avoid cutting into students’ pockets and bank accounts.


