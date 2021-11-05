UT Tyler launches mobile credential with Transact

The University of Texas at Tyler has begun issuing mobile credentials to its campus community alongside campus transaction system provider, Transact. The move the new Mobile P2 Card makes UT Tyler the first University of Texas System campus to provide a mobile ID option for students, faculty and staff.

With mobile IDs, the Tyler campus community can complete any transaction that would have previously required a physical ID card using just their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phone. Students simply place their mobile device near a campus card reader for access or payment.

Transact, UT Tyler’s campus credential solution provider, is offering NFC-enabled digital IDs.

“UT Tyler supports 10,000 students across six colleges, so innovative solutions like our mobile IDs don’t just modernize the experience, they make it more efficient for everyone on campus,” says Danny Johnson, regional vice president, Transact. “UT Tyler provides a wealth of learning opportunities and dynamic programs, and now it will provide a simplified experience for students, faculty and administrators as well.”

The move from physical cards to the Mobile P2 Card on iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phones allows for safe and convenient transactions. UT Tyler can also issue student IDs remotely, eliminating the need for students to visit the card office in person, or print and mail physical cards, creating a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly process.

“We are excited to partner with Transact in offering this secure access option to our students,” says Kim Laird, senior vice president for business affairs and chief operating officer for academic affairs at UT Tyler. “Our students are exceptionally tech-savvy. They balance multiple competing academic and professional priorities, daily. Never without their electronic device, they are now assured safe and secure access to campus resources at any time.”

The Mobile P2 Card on iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phones is also protected by multi-factor authentication to ensure only the user can access their own account, even if someone else knows their password.

To set up the mobile ID, Tyler users must download the eAccounts app, authenticate with their university credentials, and then add their Mobile P2 Card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Traditional plastic cards are not being phased out and can still be used on campus.