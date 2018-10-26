University police demonstrate ways to keep dorms secure

It should be common knowledge that letting someone tailgate into a dorm represents a security risk. Campus administrators and safety officials understand this struggle all too well, but students continue to see it as a harmless, common courtesy.

At the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, campus officials are trying to better educate students of the dangers of “piggybacking.” UCCS, as with other institutions, regularly sees students letting others follow them into dorms or propping exterior residence hall doors open with rocks to let friends enter. To help illustrate the point, UCCS Police put together a short informative video demonstrating what piggybacking is and why students should avoid letting it happen.

Safety Tip Tuesday – Residence Hall Safety It's #SafetyTipTuesday! This week Officer Warren and Sgt. Dipzinski teach us about residence hall safety; a very important topic for all of our on campus residents!Special thanks to Maribel Rivera, Sydnee Martinez, and Giovanni Ramos for helping us with the video! Posted by UCCS Police on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Students living in UCCS dorms must swipe their student ID card at exterior entrances, but it’s a safety measure that’s rendered ineffective in instances of piggybacking. Moreover, letting someone enter the perimeter door not only gives them access to the building, but often times access to every dorm room along with residents and valuable belongings.

Ensuring better resident habits is one of the many ways a university can better lock down campus residences. Beyond that, updating and amending visitor management protocols is another great way universities can secure students and their belongings.