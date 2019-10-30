University of Texas to introduce fingerprint access at athletics venues

The University of Texas at Austin is working with secure identity solutions provider, CLEAR, to deliver a fingerprint access system for fans attending Texas football games.

The partnership will begin with University of Texas football games, and marks the first college athletic program to join CLEAR’s nationwide network. The biometric access solution will enable fast and easy access into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Fans simply need to conduct the quick, one-time enrollment, and can then tap their finger and scan their ticket for entry.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at our athletics venues,” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Texas. “This partnership provides Longhorns fans with a convenient option that will certainly do that while making our stadium operations more efficient.”

CLEAR’s lane and enrollment pods will be available next to the stadium’s Gate 25 during all remaining regular-season home games. Fans can conduct their free enrollment online at the CLEAR website, as well as find additional information including hours of operation and other FAQ’s.

“Launching at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is a natural evolution of the work we’ve done to enhance the fan experience at MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA games at iconic venues across the country,” said CLEAR’s Head of Sports Ed O’Brien. “We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Texas to make CLEAR available to Longhorns Fans at this storied institution so they can get into the game faster and easier and enjoy more of what they came to see.”

University students that opt to leverage CLEAR for stadium access will have their own access process. Any student with a valid university email address and government-issued driver’s license or passport can also choose to enroll in CLEAR for free at the venue. Students are also eligible for a CLEAR Plus membership, typically $179/year, at a discounted rate of $50/year for four years. The CLEAR Plus membership provides the same biometric access solution at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport along with the more than 60 locations already in CLEAR’s nationwide network.

Int hat roster of of existing locations, CLEAR is providing its frictionless security solutions U.S. airports, athletics stadiums and other popular venues nationwide. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.