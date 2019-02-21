University of San Diego launches ParkMobile for campus parking

The University of San Diego has decided to launch ParkMobile, a parking payment and reservation app, on its campus to enable students and campus visitors to easily pay for parking from their mobile devices.

The ParkMobile app is now available for over 2,000 spaces on the USD campus. New stickers and signage will provide information to students and campus community on how to pay for parking using the new app. ParkMobile is free to download for iPhone and Android devices, and users can additionally register on the company’s website.

After setting up an account, students can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device. The ParkMobile app enables users to pay for parking on-the-go by remotely viewing, updating, and adding time all from their phones.

“The University of San Diego is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our campus community and visitors with a convenient parking payment option for short-term parking,” says Wajma Lyons, Director of Parking Services at the University of San Diego.

ParkMobile provides its parking app exclusively across North America. The company’s parking solution has been implemented in over 3,000 locations including college campuses, airports, and sports stadiums. ParkMobile has seen significant inroads in higher education, with the company reporting that more than 125 universities across the country are now using the solution in some capacity.

ParkMobile users can quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk, as well as reserve parking at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available for metro area garages, allowing users to drive into a city without having to worry about or spend time searching for parking.