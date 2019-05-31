University of Houston redesigns the CougarCard

Change means campus wide recard, support for photo uploads via MyPhoto

The University of Houston’s CougarCard is set for an aesthetic refresh, with a new design ready to be printed and issued this coming fall semester.

According to The Daily Cougar, the new card design has been in development for the last two years with the Cougar Card office working the university marketing to narrow the field to three card images late last year.

“It is our intent to elevate the student experience by providing a modern, integrated and extensive card program that will improve flexibility and security across the UH System,” said Deborah Davis, director of the Cougar Card office, in a Daily Cougar interview.

The Cougar Card office deployed selfie stations this month for students, faculty, and staff to update their ID photos, but primarily focused on faculty and staff as most students were in final exams. For students, the Cougar Card office plans to reopen photo submissions again in the fall at which point the selfie stations will return.

Houston leverages MyPhoto, and is encouraging students to use the upload service on the university’s AccessUH portal. Students can still opt to visit the CougarCard office in person to take their photo, but the university is recommending that students upload a picture via MyPhoto to avoid waiting in lines.

The photo requirements for MyPhoto uploads at Houston are in keeping with industry standards.

Submitted photos must be in color, have a white or off-white background, feature a natural expression, with the subject facing directly towards the camera. The subject of the photo also can’t be wearing a hat or sunglasses, but may wear reading glasses or religious headwear so long as it does not obscure or cast shadows over any part of the face.

The first card replacement during the design transition is free, but any subsequent replacements for updating photos, lost cards or name changes will incur a $10 charge. Damaged or worn cards will continue to be replaced at no charge, so long as the cardholder turns in the old card at the Cougar Card office.