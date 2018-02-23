University employee recognized for student safety efforts

Mobile app aids emergency dispatcher in keeping student safe

A University of Cincinnati Public Safety emergency communications dispatcher was recently recognized with a SmartSave Award after using the university’s Bearcat Guardian app to keep a student safe.

According to an official university release, the award recipients are chosen by Rave Mobile Safety, the company that provides the safety app. At Cincinnati, Bearcat Guardian replaced the LiveSafe App in April 2017. The new app is designed to assist students, faculty and staff in staying connected and safe on campus through features like a safety timer, emergency call buttons and a tip submissions.

App creator, Rave Mobile Safety, uses the SmartSave Award to recognize call takers and responders that use Rave systems and products to positively impact a situation. The University of Cincinnati’s Erica Deese was nominated for the latest installment of the award by fellow emergency communications employees.

“It is nice to receive acknowledgment for the dedicated work that all of us dispatchers do day in and day out,” says Deese. “However, we are rewarded on a daily basis just by knowing we are ready, willing and able to help those who call out to us in need,”

Deese was nominated, in part, for her assistance with a student that submitted an anonymous tip regarding a friend. A Cincinnati student reached out to university police by submitting a message through the Bearcat Guardian’s anonymous tip feature. The student did not want to talk on the phone with safety officers but needed help for his friend who was threatening suicide. Deese was the first to receive the anonymous tip and immediately responded through the app’s two-way messaging feature.

Deese was then able to talk with the student and gather pertinent information to assist responding officers to locate the student’s friend. Thankfully the student was met and recovered unharmed and was transported to the university’s Psychological Emergency Services to receive the resources and support needed for a healthy recovery.

Rave Guardian is the safety app provider for a number of campuses across the country, and helps to turn student smartphones into mobile safety devices. The app works on any mobile phone running on any US-based mobile carrier network.

The Rave Guardian app enables users to: