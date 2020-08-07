University at Buffalo using GET app to manage dining crowds

The University at Buffalo has developed a COVID-19 dining service plan that’s encouraging greater use of CBORD’s GET app and other social distancing protocols to make the dining experience safe and efficient during the fall semester.

According to the University at Buffalo’s COVID-19 resource website, a number of alterations will be implemented this fall including an increased focus on student use of CBORD’s GET app. GET links student UB Cards to their smartphones and enables them to make contactless transactions, as well as to order food, make reservations and add funds to their campus card accounts.

UB’s Crossroads Culinary Center will serve as an all-you-care-to-eat facility for students, serving dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. To keep with new crowd management protocols, however, the dining facility will implement a zoned and timed reservation system through the GET app.

There will be four zones of 50 seats that are socially distanced for students to sit down and dine during 45-minute windows. After that time the zone expires, 15-minute windows are built into the schedule for the dining areas to be cleaned, disinfected and sanitized for the next timed reservation group. There will be no buffet facilities, students will instead have food served to them as they pass through the line.

Most of the dining halls at UB will operate as retail food locations and have limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The university is also stressing that students should remain six feet apart except for when being served food and must wear a face covering in public spaces unless actively eating or drinking.

Retail dining locations and franchises in the student union including Tim Hortons, Jamba Juice, Moe’s, and Champa Sushi will be open for takeout only, with select other locations open for mobile orders and pickup only.

UB Cards will be swiped to deduct meals, dining points, Campus Cash and FlexiBull Bucks at all locations. But UB is strongly encouraging students to download the GET app and use the “scan card” feature for a contactless transaction.

UB’s card office and dining websites will continue to act as the primary sources of updated information regarding dining changes and procedures throughout the fall semester. The fall dining schedule at UB begins August 22.