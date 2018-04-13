UK’s Wellington College deploys “In-Motion” biometrics access

Students, health club members to access fitness center without cards, fobs or keypad codes

Biometric identification solutions provider, FST Biometrics, has installed its In Motion Identification (IMID) system at England’s Wellington College to provide secure access and an enhanced customer experience for students and members of the Wellington Health & Fitness Club.

Wellington College, established in 1859, is a classically-built campus and when it came time for a high-tech upgrade to its security infrastructure college officials opted for FST’s IMID Access solution for the system’s accuracy, speed, and ease-of-use.

The biometrics system leverages a combination of visual identification technologies, including facial recognition and behavior analytics, and identifies known users from a distance and in-motion. This means students entering the fitness facility don’t have to stop or even slow down as they pass through the access gate.

Users also don’t need to interact with the sensors or cameras. Instead they simply glance in the general direction of the camera as they walk. To complete the identification process, the system can provide both audio and visual feedback to the user signifying a successful match.

“We required a system that provided touch-free in-motion identification for smooth member access to our fitness centre, while preventing access to those unauthorized,” explains Brian Cannon, Operations Bursar for Wellington College. “We value our tradition, but also are prepared to go cutting-edge for the sake of members’ time, health and safety, all of which are preserved through FST’s advanced biometric identification system.”

FST’s IMID Access will manage secure access for the fitness center’s 3,000 members, with access points deployed at the facility’s main entrance.

“We are proud that such a prominent institution has selected IMID to enhance the center’s security and operational efficiency, and to help staff provide more personalized service to members,” says Arie Melamed, Head of the Access Control Identification Solutions Division at FST Biometrics. “Our biometric solution is ideal for use in this setting. The centre is reserved for student use at specific hours, while paying members access the leisure facilities at other times. IMID is fully customizable to ensure the right people are granted access at appropriate times.”

FST’s IMID Access is deployed in health and wellness centers around the globe, and is also used in large corporations, healthcare facilities, institutions of higher education, in retail applications and others. To facilitate the deployment at Wellington College, the company turned to regional security installer, FTL Secure Solutions.

“Given our strong experience working with Wellington College for several years, we knew they expected an access control solution that would be both secure and elegant,” says, Andrew Wylie, FTL Secure Solutions, FST’s strategic partner in the UK. “FST’s IMID Access provides the convenience and simplicity of in-motion, visual identification while also offering the highest level of biometric-based reliability.”