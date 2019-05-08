UConn revamps athletic ticketing with student ID cards

The University of Connecticut Athletic Department has announced new ticketing changes that will enable students load game day tickets to their student ID cards.

According to an official university release, UConn students will now only need their student ID card for ticketed events, removing the need to purchase paper tickets for regular season home games. The change will enable student entry on a first-come, first-served basis and will apply to football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s hockey.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to partner with the UConn Division of Student Affairs to create a policy that will allow students to gain entry to our home games without buying a ticket,” says David Benedict, director of athletics at UConn.

Athletic ticketing via the campus card will take root with the beginning in the fall 2019 semester. At that point students will no longer need to purchase paper tickets. For ticketed events, students will simply swipe their student ID card at the gate for admission.

“Our students help create an exciting atmosphere at many of our home events and I am hopeful that this new streamlined process will entice even more students to join the fun,” adds Benedict. “Students already contribute to our success through student fees and I feel it is important to eliminate any cost to them above and beyond those fees.”

For all non-ticketed events, UConn students will continue to gain admission free of charge, while for certain select basketball games tickets will still be distributed to students in advance.