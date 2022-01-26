U. Wyoming launches student success mobile app

The University of Wyoming has launched the Navigate student success mobile app, which enables students to access valuable university resources, including academic advising, peer mentoring and campus event information.

According to an official university release, Wyoming’s Navigate offering is available in both mobile app and desktop versions. Students can use the platform to easily schedule academic advising appointments, as well as find helpful information regarding on-campus events, peer mentoring, and to set weekly academic reminders.

The Navigate app is provided by EAB, a company that specializes in student success and retention. EAB’s student success management platform is tailored specifically to higher education, and seeks to bring students, administrators, advisers and faculty together to better support students across their time on campus.

“As an institution, we’ve recognized the need to improve the effectiveness of our connections with students so we can provide the timely support they need,” says Kevin Carman, Provost and Executive Vice President at the University of Wyoming. “Navigate is the latest high-impact change we’re making in this regard, and we’re excited to roll this out to our students.”

For students that want to use their smartphone or tablet, the Navigate Student app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play. Students simply find “University of Wyoming” in the drop-down menu to get started. Students also may access the platform by signing onto the desktop version, but in both cases students use their UW credentials to log in.

According to EAB, campuses using the Navigate platform have seen positive outcomes, including graduation rate increases ranging from 3-15%. To date, EAB estimates that some 9.5 million college students have used the Navigate platform at some point in their college career.