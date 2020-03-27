U. of Virginia Dining donates perishables to local food banks

With the COVID-19 virus driving students back to their homes for remote learning, there are resources left on campus that are no longer being utilized. Recognizing this, the University of Virginia’s dining services department has decided to repurpose perishable food on campus at risk of going unused by donating it to neighboring food banks and charities.

According to an official university release, UVA Dining is donating perishable foods due to the lack of both students on campus and university food service locations being closed.

The first of the donations went out on Wednesday, with UVA Dining delivering perishable food items to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, The Haven, The Salvation Army, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and the Food Pantry for Fauquier County. Donated items included fresh fruits and vegetables, already prepared fruit salad, potatoes, onions and cheeses.

More donations are expected to be made over the coming weeks, as UVA Dining continues to assess its existing inventory. University officials are in discussion with local charities about their needs and determining what is available to donate. UVA Dining is also freezing and preserving foods for later use wherever possible.

The university release goes on to explain that during a normal school year, UVA Dining keeps several days worth of food inventory and products on campus, which are constantly replenished from its vendors.

UVA is still serving a limited number of students that have remained on campus. For those students a campus dining hall, food court, c-store and an on-campus Einstein Bros. Bagels location will stay open indefinitely – all for take-out orders only.