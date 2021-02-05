U. of Louisiana at Lafayette adds OZZI to-go containers

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has launched a new reusable to-go container program with OZZI. Coordinated by the university’s Office of Sustainability and Campus Dining Services, the “Good to Geaux” program has replaced disposable plastic containers across campus dining.

According to an official university release, the OZZI initiative will issue reusable hard plastic containers to be used for takeout meals from UL Lafayette’s on-campus dining locations. “Good to Geaux is expected to keep about 225,000 disposable plastic containers out of waste streams each year, a significant stride in the University’s campus-wide push to produce zero waste,” says Gretchen LaCombe Vanicor, director of the Office of Sustainability at UL Lafayette.

The program starts all students on meal plans with one free OZZI container. Students without meal plans can purchase their first container for $4.99.

When students are done with the containers, they deposit them in any of the five OZZI vending machines installed across campus at dining facilities, residences and the student union. In return, students receive a token that can be used to redeem the next reusable container.

UL Lafayette joins a number of campuses in the US to have deployed OZZI reusable containers and kiosks.