U. of Kentucky food service employees shift focus to local community

In an effort to help its surrounding community, staff members from the University of Kentucky dining services have partnered with local organizations to prepare meals for those in need.

According to an official university release, UK Dining chefs have provided some 200-300 meals per day to people in need over the last two weeks. The university has partnered with local Lexington, Ken. food pantries and charities on the initiative.

“We stand by the Lexington community as this is where we live, work and play,” says Pulkit Vigg, resident district manager for UK Dining. “Being the flagship program in Kentucky, it’s our responsibility as well to extend support where and when it’s needed.”

The university has partnered with The Nathaniel Mission, Lighthouse Ministries, Moveable Feast, The LEE Initiative in conjunction with Great Bagel, God’s Pantry, Fayette County Public Schools and FoodChain.

Lexington area food banks have felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, seeing an increased need for food assistance.

The organizations UK has partnered with are facing an increased need for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic. UK reports that food distribution organizations are seeing an estimated 35% increase in need from those who are food insecure.

In addition to helping the surrounding community, the initiative has also given university employees an opportunity to continue working while the UK campus is closed. UK Dining plans to continue donating the nutritious, family style meals as long as they have the donated food and labor resources available.