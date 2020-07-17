U. of Houston, Emory University to talk return strategies ahead of fall

FREE webinar scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. CDT

For many universities the return to campus is just around the corner, no longer than a month away. That’s the case for the University of Houston and Emory University, so together with TouchNet, CR80News will moderate a roundtable discussion to talk about some of the concerns and expected challenges at the two universities ahead of the fall semester.

The “Reopening the Campus: Preparedness for a Non-contact World” webinar, hosted by TouchNet, will feature roundtable discussion format that will cover some of the technologies, goals, and procedures that Houston and Emory are implementing as they prepare for the fall semester.

The free webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. CDT and will include insights from:

Deborah Davis, Director, Cougar Card Services, University of Houston

Kim Pfeffer, Director, EmoryCard, Emory University

Dave Falldien, OneCard Sales Engineer, TouchNet

The talk will cover a number of topics including card office changes, staffing adjustments, and ways the transaction system can help address campus-level challenges. The panelists will also discuss emerging topics like the use of mobile-enabled solutions to encourage social distancing and crowd control.

Webinar attendees will also learn about how the University of Houston and Emory University are using their transaction systems from TouchNet in some unique ways now that new procedures are being implemented due to COVID-19.

Other insights covered as part of the discussion will include:

Measures being taken to keep campuses safe.

Coping with staffing changes and remote workers.

The technology behind virtual services, campus credentials, and payment methods and how their usage has changed due to health and safety factors.

First-hand examples of how campuses are evolving to provide classes in a safe, productive environment.

With the fluid nature of the pandemic and the frequency to which things have been changing, every university will likely be approaching the return to campus in their own way. So if your campus card office is looking for more ideas as you tackle the challenges that lie ahead, be sure to tune in and hear how the University of Houston and Emory University are working through the new landscape.

Registration for the webinar is now open, and we’d love for you to join us!