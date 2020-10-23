U. of Georgia makes OneCard available to online students

The University of Georgia is now providing its online students with their own UGA OneCard complete with ID photo. The move will provide online students with the same credential as their on-campus peers, as well as provide digital learners with all of the benefits of the UGA OneCard.

According to an official university release, the UGA OneCard is the official identification card for students, faculty, staff, official campus visitors, and their dependents. In addition to featuring an ID photo, online students that apply for a UGA OneCard will have access to its accompanying student benefits, including access to professional conferences, discounts on shopping, events and programs. Many businesses also offer students discounts for services with a valid UGA student ID card.

“This is great news for our online students; the good part is that our students can now have a photo ID card instead of a non-photo ID Card. And, the process to obtain a card is the same,” says Sharon Shannon, Student Support Services & State Authorization Coordinator said.

Online students can order a UGA OneCard online at a cost of $30 for the first card. Students then navigate the online photo submission process by uploading a photo of a government-issued photo ID and capturing a passport-style headshot photo. Once approved, online students will receive an email with a payment link. After submitting payment, online students must provide a mailing address so that the university can ship the UGA OneCard.

“Having a photo ID card is important to our online students and makes them feel a part of the UGA community,” says Shannon. “They’ve always had the same benefits, but it’s nice to have their photo on their UGA Card.”