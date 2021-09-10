U. of Denver chooses BIO-key for identity and access management

The University of Denver is implementing a new identity and access management (IAM) system for student and faculty access to university portals and applications. Denver has chosen BIO-key International’s PortalGuard IAM platform, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) technology.

A provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions, BIO-key International will help the university enhance access security to the campus’ web portal and other applications.

PortalGuard supports a variety of security policies in a frictionless manner, by enabling the university to manage and consolidate multiple security vendor solutions. The solution also meets Denver’s requirement for Single Sign-On (SSO) protocols to support a planned campus portal migration, and to provide a consistent app access experience with integrated self-service capabilities.

“We are proud to add the University of Denver, the oldest private research university in the Rocky Mountain Region, to our customer community. We view this as a seminal relationship that further validates our value to higher education institutions in the region and across the country,” says Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key. “Our education customers require flexible and cost-effective enterprise-grade access security for critical operations and remote access, as well as to address cybersecurity insurance compliance requirements.”

BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM solution provides secure, convenient access to devices, information, applications, and transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions and biometric capabilities enable large-scale, on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.