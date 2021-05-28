U. of Colorado Colorado Springs launches mobile credentials

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is now enabling students, faculty, and staff to add their Lion OneCard to their smartphones and watches to leverage mobile credentials across campus. The move to mobile credentials is being led by UCCS’ Office of Information Technology and includes a mobile credentialing program, contactless payment, building access, and more.

According to an official university release, the program began May 21 and is underpinned by the university’s card transaction system provider, Transact. The program will also deactivate physical ID cards once a student’s mobile credential is activated. The university expects the move to both boost security and decrease the number of lost physical IDs.

When adding a mobile Lion OneCard to Apple Wallet or Google Pay, faculty, staff and students can use their iPhones, Apple Watches or Android phones for the full range of transactions, including access to campus buildings, purchases and more.

Student mobile IDs can be used at all dining locations for meal plans, as well as the university discretionary funds accounts, Clyde’s Cash and Flex Dollars. The Ent Lion One branded debit card may also be added to Apple Wallet or Google Pay as an additional form of payment.

The mobile credential program does not yet include campus library rentals or access to Mountain Lion Connect events, but both functionalities are planned for fall of 2021 through the UCCS ModoLabs app.

The mobile Lion OneCard works just like any standard mobile payment. Users place their Lion OneCard-enabled device near a reader to complete a transaction or gain access to appropriate buildings.

“As more students begin to return to campus, there is a growing need for contactless options to support our new normal,” says Harper Johnson, associate vice chancellor of Information Technology. “Mobile Credentialing will improve the student experience by providing mobile ID access to the Lion OneCard and encourage a ‘Contactless Campus.’”

To set up the mobile credential, UCCS users first download the Transact eAccounts app, authenticate with their UCCS credentials, and then add their Lion OneCard to Apple Wallet or Google Pay. More information is available on the Lion OneCard website.