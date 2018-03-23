U. of New Mexico redesigns the LoboCard

The University of New Mexico has revealed a new design for its student ID card, the LoboCard. The card redesign will replace the existing aesthetic, which has been in place for the past eight years.

According to an official university release, the decision to revamp the LoboCard is purely a cosmetic one, and will not include any system or functional updates. The previous card design was implemented in 2010, when all LoboCards had to be replaced for a card system upgrade.

Part of the inspiration for the redesign was the launch of the university’s new logo last fall. That new branding marked a materials design refresh for a number of UNM departments, including the LoboCard Office.

The new card design was the top pick as chosen by a random sample survey of UNM students and employees. The new design features a contemporary styling that includes the new University of New Mexico logo along with the university’s iconic Lobo shield.

The LoboCard Office spearheaded the launch of the redesigned student, staff and faculty ID card. The new design is currently being issued to all incoming staff and students, as well as any members of the campus community that need to replace their ID card.

Student ID cards already in circulation will remain valid, with the new card design being an optional replacement. Current LoboCard replacement fees will apply to those students wishing to update their cards with the new design.