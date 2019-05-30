U. of Memphis, Chartwells plot new food options for students

The University of Memphis announced its partnership with new food-service provider, Chartwells last month. University President, David Rudd has since revealed some of the new additions that Memphis students can expect from the new partnership.

In a series of tweets, Rudd posted some of the plans for Memphis’ new campus dining options, including an overhaul to existing infrastructure, and new entries in the form of food trucks.

You’ll be seeing local food trucks on campus in the fall. Bringing more Memphis to the U of M. pic.twitter.com/JqRonL81rS — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) April 30, 2019

In addition to food trucks, outdoor pop-up stations will also be provided as an added form of dining for students.

Our new dining partner, Chartwells, will also be utilizing outdoor pop-up stations around campus next year. pic.twitter.com/Ma3siRsqg8 — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) May 1, 2019

According to communications from Rudd, the deal with Chartwells will include guaranteed commissions, a signing bonus, rebate sharing, repairs and maintenance, capital investments, capital innovation funds, transition and startup costs, annual in-kind funds, and financial support for dietitians and internships.

The University of Memphis’ 15-year partnership with Chartwells will begin Fall 2019, with all dining and catering operations being fully operated by Chartwells starting with the first week in August. Other additions will include POS system upgrades, a new mobile ordering app and ordering kiosks.