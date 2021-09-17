U. Arkansas launches new, comprehensive campus mobile app
The University of Arkansas has launched its UARKmobile, its official campus mobile app, to provide students, faculty and staff with quick and convenient access to all the important campus resources. The app contains a wide range of information, spanning academics, housing, dining and more.
According to an official university release, UARKMobile provides quick access to campus and student information including class schedules, campus alerts, maps, news, weather, real-time bus tracking and campus dining options.
Users can also access a wide variety of campus resources directly in the app, including University Libraries, advising, Razorback Athletics, IT Help, HogSync and more. Workday, Outlook, UAConnect and Blackboard are all accessible from the app.
Some functions such as transit buses, parking and campus dining require the installation of third-party apps. There is also a desktop version of the UARK app that offers the same features and functions.
The UARKmobile app contains the following campus resources and information:
Academic Resources
- Blackboard
- Degree & majors
- Academic advising
- UAConnect
- Library
Informational
- News alerts
- Important contacts
- Campus map
- Campus hours
- Employee directory
- Parking
- Emergency procedures
- Academic support
Products and Services
- Bus Schedule
- Campus dining and menus
- Health portal
- Campus recreation
- Social & events feed
- Athletics
UARKMobile can be downloaded from the App store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.