U. Arkansas launches new, comprehensive campus mobile app

The University of Arkansas has launched its UARKmobile, its official campus mobile app, to provide students, faculty and staff with quick and convenient access to all the important campus resources. The app contains a wide range of information, spanning academics, housing, dining and more.

According to an official university release, UARKMobile provides quick access to campus and student information including class schedules, campus alerts, maps, news, weather, real-time bus tracking and campus dining options.

Users can also access a wide variety of campus resources directly in the app, including University Libraries, advising, Razorback Athletics, IT Help, HogSync and more. Workday, Outlook, UAConnect and Blackboard are all accessible from the app.

Some functions such as transit buses, parking and campus dining require the installation of third-party apps. There is also a desktop version of the UARK app that offers the same features and functions.

The UARKmobile app contains the following campus resources and information:

Academic Resources

Blackboard

Degree & majors

Academic advising

UAConnect

Library

Informational

News alerts

Important contacts

Campus map

Campus hours

Employee directory

Email

Parking

Emergency procedures

Academic support

Products and Services

Bus Schedule

Campus dining and menus

Health portal

Campus recreation

Social & events feed

Athletics

UARKMobile can be downloaded from the App store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.