Transact wins CNP’s best e-commerce platform

Card system vendor, Transact was a winner at the recent Card Not Present (CNP) Awards. The CNP Awards is a program celebrating the best in e-commerce solutions, and covers a number of verticals including higher education.

Transact was awarded Best E-Commerce Platform/Gateway. The award for best E-Commerce Platform goes to an application service provider that “most effectively and safely connects consumers with merchants and merchants with acquirers, processors and issuers during purchase and authorization.”

“We’re elated to receive this accolade from the CNP Awards, and we share this honor with our college and university partners,” says Laura McLaughlin, VP, Payments Strategy at Transact Campus. “At Transact, we use continuous innovation to deliver a personalized experience to our users – we’re pleased that this shone through during the evaluation process.”

Judges selected Transact for its suite of campus solutions that equip higher education institutions with a broad array of integrated payments, privilege management, and campus commerce solutions.

Transact has driven a mobile-first philosophy with recent innovations in its Mobile Credential offering, which was the first and only credential provider to offer native NFC contactless mobile IDs in both Apple Wallet and Google Pay.