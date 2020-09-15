Transact webinar to cover mobile solutions for campus re-openings

Card system vendor, Transact, will host a webinar detailing a number of mobile solutions suited to helping university campuses re-open and manage the new normal. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact higher education, universities have needed to quickly adopt new and creative practices to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe.

Transact’s free Virtual Lunch & Learn, “Transition Back to Campus – Mobile Solutions in Action for Re-Opening” is scheduled for Thursday, September 17 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EDT.​​​​​​​

In the webinar, hear how the Transact team partners with its campus clients to deploy solutions in this new environment — including contactless payments, mobile ordering, mobile credential, and capacity management — that have proven valuable during the re-opening process. The webinar will feature a panel of speakers, including Jeremy Smith, Duke University; Bob Dorado, Marshall University; and Matthew Drummond, Transact Campus. Together the panel will share specific experiences, as well as cover the following key areas of discussion:

How they discovered the right mobile solutions to help keep students safe while still providing a superior student experience.

Providing contactless payment solutions for safer customer-to-cashier interactions and eliminating cash exchange.

Using Transact Mobile Ordering to reduce physical touch points on campus and capacity management for dining hall reservations, campus move-in, bookstore pickup, and more.

Best practices, lessons learned, and future endeavors to safeguard students as we continue campus life.

Both of the university panelists will be familiar with the use of mobile solutions on campus. Duke University was one of the flagship campuses to adopt the Transact Mobile Credential, while Marshall University is a more recent addition to the Mobile Credential roster.

Marshall students are using their iPhones and Apple Watches everywhere on campus where their previous plastic ID cards were accepted, including access to residence halls, Marshall’s study and the rec centers, ticketing for university seminars and sporting events, as well as purchases at the Marshall Bookstore, vending machines and dining services. Marshall is also the first university in the state of West Virginia to launch the initiative.

Those who attend Transact’s Virtual Lunch & Learn will also receive a Door Dash gift card to pay for lunch and support local businesses in their community. ​​​​​​​