Transact, University of Limerick partner for new, Immersive Software Engineering program

With a goal of modernizing how computer science is taught through immersive learning, Transact has committed its support to the University of Limerick’s new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) Program. As part of its commitment, Transact will participate in hosting ISE Program Residencies and will join the ISE Advisory Board, comprised of a coalition of global leaders in the space.

“There is no other program in the world like Immersive Software Engineering. The hybrid model, leaning heavily on learning while doing, will revolutionize software teaching and learning,” says Harvey Duthie, Foundation Chief Executive Officer at the University of Limerick. “Through its participation, Transact is transforming the educational landscape for tomorrow’s technology leaders.”

“The ISE goal is to turn curious, creative people into the best software engineers in the world,” Duthie adds. “Software engineers enjoy incredible careers: they work all over the world, solving important problems working for the world’s best technology companies like Transact.”

The computer science course will see students spend half their time learning with lecturers and researchers and the other half in paid placements, called Residencies, with tech companies including Transact. They can earn a Masters qualification in four years, rather than in five or six.

Transact has pledged to participate as a host of Student Residencies, beginning in 2023. Additionally, as part of an overall commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in technology, Transact has pledged a major donation towards a scholarship that will prioritize students from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

In addition, Transact leaders will collaborate with the ISE Advisory Board to help shape the program.

“The synergistic mix of studio-based learning and immersive residencies with industry leaders will equip tomorrow’s technology leaders with both the soft-skills and applied modern software practices to make them successful in their careers,” says John Burton, Senior Director of Product Development at Transact. “This innovative educational program is a game changer, and supporting it is a no brainer.”

Last November, Transact announced it would create 110 new jobs in Limerick City Centre and its next-generation digital campus in Limerick would serve as the company’s international headquarters. The company has made steady progress towards this hiring goal, with close to 50 employees now based at Transact’s Limerick office.