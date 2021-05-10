featured
Transact to host virtual town hall on back-to-school prep, tech for social distancing

Free event May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

10 May, 2021

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Dining, Mobile, Privilege Control

Campus transaction and payment solutions provider, Transact, will host a virtual town hall discussion covering students’ safe return to campuses and using technology in innovative ways to facilitate social distancing and limit person-to-person interactions.

Executives from Tufts University, Grand Canyon University, and Georgia Institute of Technology will all share their experiences during the “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing” event.

The town hall event is free to attend and will take place on May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Institutions regularly look for unique ways to serve students, and the pandemic has increased complexity by introducing the need to adhere to social distancing requirements and to limit person-to-person interaction. This virtual town hall discussion involves a panel of experienced campus leaders who will share how they have used technologies, like Transact’s mobile ordering, to serve students and faculty while maintaining social distancing.

Panel members include:

  • Melody Vuong Chau, Associate Director, Retail & Catering, Tufts University
  • Tamra DeSanti, Campus Technology Operations Manager, Grand Canyon University
  • Karla Gibson, Senior Manager, IT Service Delivery, Georgia Institute of Technology

The panel will cover a number of topics, including:

  • Key considerations before implementing and adopting a mobile ordering operation.
  • Best practices and key strategies for implementing mobile ordering on your campus.
  • Unique uses of mobile ordering beyond campus dining operations.

Registration is now open for those interested in joining the Virtual Town Hall Discussion: “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing.”


