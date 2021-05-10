Transact to host virtual town hall on back-to-school prep, tech for social distancing

Free event May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Campus transaction and payment solutions provider, Transact, will host a virtual town hall discussion covering students’ safe return to campuses and using technology in innovative ways to facilitate social distancing and limit person-to-person interactions.

Executives from Tufts University, Grand Canyon University, and Georgia Institute of Technology will all share their experiences during the “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing” event.

The town hall event is free to attend and will take place on May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Institutions regularly look for unique ways to serve students, and the pandemic has increased complexity by introducing the need to adhere to social distancing requirements and to limit person-to-person interaction. This virtual town hall discussion involves a panel of experienced campus leaders who will share how they have used technologies, like Transact’s mobile ordering, to serve students and faculty while maintaining social distancing.

Panel members include:

Melody Vuong Chau , Associate Director, Retail & Catering, Tufts University

, Associate Director, Retail & Catering, Tufts University Tamra DeSanti , Campus Technology Operations Manager, Grand Canyon University

, Campus Technology Operations Manager, Grand Canyon University Karla Gibson, Senior Manager, IT Service Delivery, Georgia Institute of Technology

The panel will cover a number of topics, including:

Key considerations before implementing and adopting a mobile ordering operation.

Best practices and key strategies for implementing mobile ordering on your campus.

Unique uses of mobile ordering beyond campus dining operations.

Registration is now open for those interested in joining the Virtual Town Hall Discussion: “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing.”