Transact names new VP of Campus ID Solutions

Company also appoints new VP of inclusion, diversity, engagement

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact, has named Rasheed Behrooznia as the company’s new Vice President for Campus ID Solutions. Behrooznia initially joined Transact in 2020, and has more than 20 years of engineering, technology and product development experience.

In his new role, Behrooznia will drive the vision, strategy and execution for the company’s suite of Campus ID solutions. Transact’s campus ID suite includes solutions for secure access privileges, mobile-centric campus environments as well as campus-wide transaction systems.

Transact’s physical and mobile IDs are used for door access, event ticketing, meal plans, printing, vending, class attendance tracking, bookstore purchases, and more. The company’s campus ID solutions are highly configurable and supported by integrations with institutions’ ERP, financial and building security systems.

“Rasheed is an inspirational leader with extensive, hands-on software engineering and delivery experience,” says Nancy Langer, Transact CEO. “This role will leverage both his technical expertise and his passion for innovation and continuous improvement as we envision and deliver even more market-leading solutions for our clients.”

Most recently, Behrooznia served as Transact’s global head of campus ID solutions, leading the company’s development of SaaS solutions, mobile credential, and other solutions within the campus ecosystem.

Prior to joining Transact, he previously served as vice president of global product delivery at Cubic Transportation Systems, an engineering manager at Lockheed Martin, and a software engineer for the Central Intelligence Agency.

In his new role at Transact, Behrooznia will expand his focus on growing Transact’s campus ID solutions business and partnerships, and on delivering the company’s solutions to clients.

Transact names VP for Inclusion, Diversity, Engagement

Transact recently announced its appointment of Mechelle King as vice president for inclusion, diversity, and engagement. King brings nearly 30 years of human resources expertise in the technology, healthcare, and financial services industries.

Most recently, King served as vice president, human resources business partner at Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

In her new role at Transact, King will guide the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and programs internally, and will play a key role in growing client outreach and engagement programs for the company.

“Mechelle’s broad human resource and DEI expertise, together with her experience in technology, healthcare, and financial services industries, will play a key role in delivering on our vision and mission,” says Nancy Langer, Transact CEO. “Under her leadership, we will shape an engaged and empowered environment for our employees and help provide the best solutions and service to the clients we serve.”