Transact Mobile Credential now fully active at Santa Clara

Santa Clara's ACCESS card can now be loaded on student iPhones and Apple Watches

Santa Clara University students, faculty and staff can now add their ACCESS student ID card to Apple Wallet for use with their iPhone and Apple Watch. Santa Clara was among the second group of universities announced to leverage Mobile Credential in Apple Wallet, following the initial launch at the University of Alabama, Duke University and the University of Oklahoma.

The Santa Clara University community can now use Mobile Credential on Apple devices to access buildings, attend athletic events, purchase meals, check out books from the library and more.

According to an official university release, once a student sets up their ACCESS student ID in Apple Wallet, they can complete any transaction — on or off campus — that would have previously required a physical student ID card by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader.

“SCU’s mobile credential has elevated the user experience to a more secure, seamless and convenient user experience,” says Nirmal Palliyaguru, director of ACCESS services at SCU.

Santa Clara has a longstanding relationship with Transact, and has been at the forefront of a number of ID technology initiatives in the past. The decision to partner with Transact and Apple during the initial pilot program of Mobile Credential was a natural fit.

“We are pleased that we could work closely with Apple and Transact to bring the ease and convenience of using just iPhone or Watch to get around on and off campus to all of our students,“ says Robin Reynolds, associate vice president for Auxiliary Services.

Setting up Santa Clara’s ACCESS student ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is a simple process for students. After downloading Transact’s eAccounts app, students authenticate with their university credentials and then add their SCU mobile ACCESS card to their Apple Wallet.

In addition to offering students added convenience, Santa Clara’s ACCESS student ID in Apple Wallet also provides an extra level of security. In the past, students would regularly return to SCU’s ACCESS card office to replace lost or stolen ID cards. Now, students no longer have to worry about misplacing their physical card. Student credentials are also now protected by two-factor authentication.

Santa Clara students are already using Mobile Credential for faster, secure transactions, and university officials expect to have the majority of its 5,500 undergraduate students utilizing the mobile ACCESS credential by the end of this academic year.