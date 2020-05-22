Transact Mobile Credential fully available for Google Pay, Android devices

Transact Mobile Credential is now fully available for use via Google Pay on Android devices. The integration with Google Pay was initially revealed in early 2020, and now students, faculty, and staff can use their Android mobile phones to easily access facilities and make contactless payments on and around campus.

Using Transact and third-party NFC-enabled reader hardware, universities can facilitate a variety of mobile ID transactions at dining halls, athletic facilities, libraries, campus events, bookstores, laundry rooms, as well as off-campus locations where student IDs are accepted.

“We are excited to work with Transact and open up contactless access to campus services across universities in the US,” says Josh Woodward, Director of Product Management for Google Pay US. “Students, faculty and staff can now add their ID card to Google Pay to enter secured areas such as labs, classrooms and dorms, borrow books from the library as well as pay for lunches and other essentials in a seamless and secure way.”

Transact’s Mobile Credential for Google Pay leverages NXP Semiconductor’s secure MIFARE 2GO cloud service, designed to manage digitized MIFARE product-based credentials. The service enables scalability across all compatible Android NFC-enabled phones and now gives students convenient mobile access to campuses.

“A critical next step in our journey towards a mobile-first environment was ensuring we could equally serve all of our constituents. With the release of Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay, we can now offer our Android users the campus-wide Mobile DukeCard experience they have been asking for.” — Charley Kneifel, Senior Technical Director, Office of Information Technology, Duke University

“We are continually innovating to help schools meet the expectations of students for frictionless, secure transactions, and the launch of Mobile Credential for Google Pay is another exciting example,” says Jeff Staples, Senior Vice President, Market Development, Transact.

“Additionally, with the changing reality of campus operations being impacted by COVID-19, the ability to issue credentials remotely is vital,” adds Staples. “Our credential lifecycle management system makes remote issuance of mobile credentials a simple process for students and clients alike.”

“Launching Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay allows us to meet the needs of our students, faculty, and staff by providing a convenient, secure solution for making mobile payments on campus. Implementing solutions like this contributes to our university’s vision to be recognized for high value, innovation and bold impact.” — Kendell Rohrbach, Campus Card Manager, South Dakota State University

An initial batch of sixteen universities have already committed to rolling out Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay, including:

Arkansas State University

Chowan University

College of Coastal Georgia

Duke University

Georgetown University

Hamilton College

Johns Hopkins University

Marshall University

Maryville University

Mercer University

Roanoke College

St. Edward’s University

South Dakota State University

Temple University

The University of Alabama

University of New Brunswick

Check out the Transact Campus website to learn more about Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay.