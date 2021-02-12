Transact launches ‘One Transact’ brand campaign

Campaign signals move to 'One Vision, One Mission, One Company, One Mindset'

Integrated campus payment, ID and commerce solutions provider, Transact, has launched its new “One Transact” brand campaign, representing a transformation to what the company calls “One Vision, One Mission, One Company, and One Mindset.” The enterprise-wide initiative began inside the organization and will reach every internal and external touchpoint by the end of the year.

As part of the campaign, Transact has released a newly designed website, www.transactcampus.com, that showcases a new look and “one-stop shop” experience for campus solutions for integrated payments, student IDs and commerce.

“Our people are so energized by Transact’s purpose: to empower our clients to transform the student experience and create life-long engagement,” says David Marr, CEO, Transact. “We have committed, as One Transact, to create compelling technology that uniquely simplifies campus operations and makes a meaningful difference in students’ lives. Our brand transformation is as much about connecting, innovating, and delivering simple experiences as the technology solutions we create.”

Also part of the campaign is a streamlining of product names, including a change to the name of its payments product line from “Cashnet” to “Transact Payments.” The company says the simplified product name further supports Transact Payments’ development as a trusted, secure, and innovative payments and commerce technology provider in higher education.

Product functionality and support all remain the same, with a continuing roadmap of innovations under development.

Over the past year, Transact has expanded its personnel and operations, including the opening of a new international headquarters in Limerick, Ireland. The company has also advanced its infrastructure as part of a commitment to innovation and customer service.