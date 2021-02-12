featured
Transact launches ‘One Transact’ brand campaign

Campaign signals move to 'One Vision, One Mission, One Company, One Mindset'

12 February, 2021

By: Andrew Hudson

Integrated campus payment, ID and commerce solutions provider, Transact, has launched its new “One Transact” brand campaign, representing a transformation to what the company calls “One Vision, One Mission, One Company, and One Mindset.” The enterprise-wide initiative began inside the organization and will reach every internal and external touchpoint by the end of the year.

As part of the campaign, Transact has released a newly designed website, www.transactcampus.com, that showcases a new look and “one-stop shop” experience for campus solutions for integrated payments, student IDs and commerce.

“Our people are so energized by Transact’s purpose: to empower our clients to transform the student experience and create life-long engagement,” says David Marr, CEO, Transact. “We have committed, as One Transact, to create compelling technology that uniquely simplifies campus operations and makes a meaningful difference in students’ lives. Our brand transformation is as much about connecting, innovating, and delivering simple experiences as the technology solutions we create.”

Also part of the campaign is a streamlining of product names, including a change to the name of its payments product line from “Cashnet” to “Transact Payments.” The company says the simplified product name further supports Transact Payments’ development as a trusted, secure, and innovative payments and commerce technology provider in higher education.

Product functionality and support all remain the same, with a continuing roadmap of innovations under development.

Over the past year, Transact has expanded its personnel and operations, including the opening of a new international headquarters in Limerick, Ireland. The company has also advanced its infrastructure as part of a commitment to innovation and customer service.


