Transact launches capacity management app to help keep campuses safe

To support higher education leaders in creating safe plans for reopening and maintaining healthy, secure campuses, Transact Campus has launched a self-service capacity management app. The app enables institutions to help control the number of individuals that enter a building at one time, as well as reduce physical touchpoints and manage social distancing requirements.

Transact Capacity Management is a self-service app that’s part of a larger effort to help higher education institutions adhere to social distancing requirements and keep their students and staff safe on campus.

“Our client campuses need new ways to control the flow of their students in dining halls, bookstores, libraries, and more,” said Erica Bass, vice president of product management at Transact. “Transact is delivering new capabilities with our mobile solutions to best serve students, faculty, and staff, and overcome unique challenges presented by social distancing and contactless interaction requirements.”

Capacity management is just the latest service in Transact Campus mobile app portfolio.

“Contactless payments and authorized access? Check. Mobile Ordering? Check,” says Bass. “And now, our capacity management solution is helping campuses manage reservations for dining halls, book pickup times, and set limits for crowds to help institutions plan for managing their on-campus students.”

With Transact Capacity Management, institutions can manage windows of time for arrivals and max capacity at dining halls, residence halls, and other locations. In addition, students can schedule reservations for dining halls, campus move-in, course material pickups, and appointments with healthcare providers, advisors, and student help desk assistants. Universities also benefit by having control over capacity limits at campus events, requiring registration to estimate attendance, and staggering arrival time slots.

Transact’s COVID-19 Response Information provides additional resources such as the Five Strategies to Support a Safe Return to Campus eBook and solutions for higher education leaders to support the safe reopening of campuses. To learn more, visit Transact’s COVID-19 resource page.