Transact introduces new CampusPay solution for cashiering

Solution to make Transact a 'one-stop shop' for accepting, processing any campus payment

Campus payment solutions provider, Transact, has launched its new Transact CampusPay for cashiering service. CampusPay enables higher education institutions to securely process online and in-person payments with PCI validated processes and Point-to-Point Encryption.

Transact facilitates approximately $45 billion in payments annually.

“We are resolute in our commitment to offering the most convenient payment options for both students and administrators,” says Laura Newell-McLaughlin, chief of staff at Transact. “With the addition of CampusPay, we now provide a one-stop-shop for back-end reconciliation for all payments on campus.”

“The bottom line? Transact is the only payment processor a higher education institution needs to take any payment â€“ online or in-person â€“ on campus,” adds Newell-McLaughlin.

Transact Paymentâ€™s Cashiering module enables campuses to securely accept and manage over-the-counter tuition and non-tuition payments via desktop and mobile workstations from anywhere on campus including the bursarâ€™s office, recreational sports center, health center and housing office.

CampusPay also adds secure, integrated payment processing of both in-person and online payments.

CampusPay joins Transact’s existing roster of integrations with higher education ERP platforms, and seeks to offer campuses instant back-office efficiency at a lower cost. Transactâ€™s CampusPay also features straightforward interchange costs with no hidden fees and no confusion.

Students and payers benefit from an expedited in-person payment experience and the ability to use credit cards for payments.