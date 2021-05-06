featured
Transact introduces new CampusPay solution for cashiering

Solution to make Transact a 'one-stop shop' for accepting, processing any campus payment

06 May, 2021

By: Andrew Hudson

Campus payment solutions provider, Transact, has launched its new Transact CampusPay for cashiering service. CampusPay enables higher education institutions to securely process online and in-person payments with PCI validated processes and Point-to-Point Encryption.

Transact facilitates approximately $45 billion in payments annually.

“We are resolute in our commitment to offering the most convenient payment options for both students and administrators,” says Laura Newell-McLaughlin, chief of staff at Transact. “With the addition of CampusPay, we now provide a one-stop-shop for back-end reconciliation for all payments on campus.”

“The bottom line? Transact is the only payment processor a higher education institution needs to take any payment â€“ online or in-person â€“ on campus,” adds Newell-McLaughlin.

Transact Paymentâ€™s Cashiering module enables campuses to securely accept and manage over-the-counter tuition and non-tuition payments via desktop and mobile workstations from anywhere on campus including the bursarâ€™s office, recreational sports center, health center and housing office.

CampusPay also adds secure, integrated payment processing of both in-person and online payments.

CampusPay joins Transact’s existing roster of integrations with higher education ERP platforms, and seeks to offer campuses instant back-office efficiency at a lower cost. Transactâ€™s CampusPay also features straightforward interchange costs with no hidden fees and no confusion.

Students and payers benefit from an expedited in-person payment experience and the ability to use credit cards for payments.


