Transact, Entrust Datacard go in depth with TruCredential

FREE webinar set for Wednesday September 25 at 1:00 PM EDT

Transact and Entrust Datacard are teaming up for a free webinar to discuss in detail how campuses can simplify the student ID issuance process and create a more engaging experience for students. The webinar, scheduled for Wednesday September 25 at 1:00 PM EDT, will provide an overview of the TruCredential feature set, as well detail how campuses can combine their card production solution with Transact Online Photo Submission.

Entrust Datacard’s TruCredential software enables a card office to leverage smartphones and tablets to support card issuance, and free card office personnel from the PC workstation. The software is compatible with many of the most popular ID card printer models and combines new capture and distributed printing capabilities with advanced photo submission and approval to deliver a service that reduces student wait times and creates a more contemporary, sustomer-service oriented card issuance atmosphere.

Joining Transact’s Sr. Director of Product Strategy, Kent Pawlak, on the webinar will be Entrust Datacard’s Mike Moir, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Mike Galler, Product Marketing Manager. Together, the trio will delve into the migration path from ID Works to TruCredential, as well as reveal important tips that campuses need to know in order to prepare for the move.

Topics of discussion in the webinar include:

Current points of pain for student card issuers.

Why safeguarding student data and privacy is a must in today’s digital world.

How to increase student engagement and satisfaction, and reduce wait times with online photo submission.

A review of the current ID issuance technology and steps to implement on campus.

Register here for the free webinar event scheduled for Wednesday September 25 at 1:00 PM EDT.