Transact Campus names new Chief Executive Officer

Outgoing CEO David Marr transitions to Vice Chairman of Board of Directors

Campus payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, Inc., has announced the appointment of Nancy Langer as the company’s new CEO. In this role, Langer will oversee the company’s full ecosystem of integrated payments, ID solutions, and campus commerce technology.

“The opportunities for Transact to grow and expand in the coming years are tremendous, thanks to the great work of David and the team. I am thrilled to join the company at this pivotal time when it is well-positioned to be a complete mobile-first platform for student payments and commerce,” says Langer. “The value Transact brings to universities and the overall student experience will only be amplified as we step into our next phase of excellence. By providing low-friction, high-volume mobile transactions, Transact is destined to become a larger and more integrated part of the university ecosystem.”

Langer has an extensive background working in digital banking and online bill payments. As president of the electronic payment and presentment division at Metavante Corporation, she founded and launched the company’s digital banking and electronic bill payment business, substantially growing the business by the time of her departure.

Later, Langer was named the chief product officer at FIS, a leading provider of global financial technology solutions. Additionally, she worked with CoreLogic as executive and general manager of Real Estate Tax and Payment Solutions. Langer has also held various senior-level positions with financial technology organizations, including Zafin, Wausau Financial Systems, and Billeo.

Langer succeeds outgoing CEO, David Marr, who will assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and advise on strategy, key partnerships, and client engagement.

“It has been my distinct privilege to lead such an exceptional group of dedicated individuals over the years. The role of vice chairman presents a remarkable opportunity to further leverage and focus my education experience at the highest level, in support of Nancy,” says Marr. “Nancy’s timing is perfect for Transact. She brings proven leadership and CEO capabilities to build upon our collective success. Under Nancy’s stewardship, I am confident Transact will continue to empower our clients in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students.”